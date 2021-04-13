Support for external drives and more, details from Sony – Nerd4.life

PS5 About to receiveApril UpdateWhich will be available from tomorrow, April 14, 2021 It was configured as a first significant update to the console system software, with details released in these minutes by Sony regarding support. Esterni usb hard drive, the new Social functions And many other features.



In the PS5 comes the ability to transfer PS5 games to an external USB memory stick

The first point might be the most important for PS5 users, as it finally offers the possibility to keep an external USB hard drive PS5 games. This means that you will be able to transfer PS5 games from the console’s internal storage to USB Extended Storage, Solve the problem of limited space available in the internal SSD of the console.

It should be remembered that next-generation PS5 games cannot be run from an external hard drive, but only DepositedSo in order to use it, you must transfer it back to the internal memory just like it happens with the Xbox Series X | S and next-generation gaming, but the transfer should be swift and painless. Also note that the PS5 games It cannot be downloaded directly On an extended USB storage device, as reported by Sony.

As for the new “social” features of the PS5, it is worth noting that they can be activated Share Play tra PS5 e PS4 With crossover games: PS4 and PS5 players can now use Share Play while chatting at parties. This means PS5 console users can let their PS4 console friends view their game screen or experience PS5 games via Share Play and vice versa. Options include the ability to share your screen with a friend and physically hand over your console, or secondary console, to a friend and play co-op games together.

new Customization and control options Optimized for PS5 then include the following enhancements: