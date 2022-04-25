MotoGP, World Championship without a master: short standings, even Bagnaia and Marquez in the race

If the Portimao race is number one on the calendar, there will be no doubt who will be chasing the world title. The Quartararo-Yamaha duo were simply unbeatable; It is a pity that The story was very different in the previous four races. Quartararo has always been riding to the max, fighting even when Yamaha was technically inferior to the competition, but it’s a common feature of the championship start. Ina Bastianini only managed to win two races, in Qatar and the United States, but also suffered in the remaining three with a double crash in Portimao. If we add that in Indonesia on a wet track, he unexpectedly won Miguel Oliveira on mute And in Argentina there was great exploitation Alex Espargaro in Aprilia concludes that this is Unpredictable world.
Short rating, even Bajnaya and Marquez in the race
ranking
Quartararo on top with equal points with Rins
The same Biko BagnayaConsidered one of the favorites on the eve of the season, he also struggled a lot thanks to a fall and a right shoulder injury that affected him in Portugal. Not to mention the eight-time world champion Marc Marquezwho is in a still not perfect physical and technical condition, the result of this whole situation is that the order is short. Quartararo and Rins lead with 69 points but Bagnaia and Marquez are in the race Although trailing by 38 points, it is considered the longest calendar ever with 21 races. Of course, if Quartararo and Yamaha confirm these performances on European tracks, the balance could certainly be broken.
