April 25, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

MotoGP, World Championship without a master: short standings, even Bagnaia and Marquez in the race

MotoGP, World Championship without a master: short standings, even Bagnaia and Marquez in the race

Mirabelle Hunt April 25, 2022 2 min read

If the Portimao race is number one on the calendar, there will be no doubt who will be chasing the world title. The Quartararo-Yamaha duo were simply unbeatable; It is a pity that The story was very different in the previous four races. Quartararo has always been riding to the max, fighting even when Yamaha was technically inferior to the competition, but it’s a common feature of the championship start. Ina Bastianini only managed to win two races, in Qatar and the United States, but also suffered in the remaining three with a double crash in Portimao. If we add that in Indonesia on a wet track, he unexpectedly won Miguel Oliveira on mute And in Argentina there was great exploitation Alex Espargaro in Aprilia concludes that this is Unpredictable world.

Short rating, even Bajnaya and Marquez in the race

ranking


Quartararo on top with equal points with Rins

The same Biko BagnayaConsidered one of the favorites on the eve of the season, he also struggled a lot thanks to a fall and a right shoulder injury that affected him in Portugal. Not to mention the eight-time world champion Marc Marquezwho is in a still not perfect physical and technical condition, the result of this whole situation is that the order is short. Quartararo and Rins lead with 69 points but Bagnaia and Marquez are in the race Although trailing by 38 points, it is considered the longest calendar ever with 21 races. Of course, if Quartararo and Yamaha confirm these performances on European tracks, the balance could certainly be broken.

See also  QPR, bond sold out in 10 days: 'Great result'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“In front of Leicester I will show what I learned in Italy. We can beat anyone”

April 25, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Orsini rejoices: “I am a fighter, I have defeated my enemies.”

April 25, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

GP Miami 2022. Program, schedules, TV, complete calendar – OA Sport

April 24, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

April 25 Amid sun and thunderstorms, the next few hours will see 3B Meteo

April 25, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

‘We desperately need to provide’ banks freezing accounts without warning

April 25, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Dead Marco Occhetti, Kim Cousins ​​- Music

April 25, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Sunrise and sunset on Mars: Stunning images captured by NASA’s InSight lander

April 25, 2022 Karen Hines