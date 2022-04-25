MotoGP, World Championship without a master: short standings, even Bagnaia and Marquez in the race

If the Portimao race is number one on the calendar, there will be no doubt who will be chasing the world title. The Quartararo-Yamaha duo were simply unbeatable; It is a pity that The story was very different in the previous four races. Quartararo has always been riding to the max, fighting even when Yamaha was technically inferior to the competition, but it’s a common feature of the championship start. Ina Bastianini only managed to win two races, in Qatar and the United States, but also suffered in the remaining three with a double crash in Portimao. If we add that in Indonesia on a wet track, he unexpectedly won Miguel Oliveira on mute And in Argentina there was great exploitation Alex Espargaro in Aprilia concludes that this is Unpredictable world.