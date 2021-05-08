Leopardi Gymnasium Pietro Del Oro has passed away

Condolences from Valmadrera on the disappearance of Pietro del Oro

Leopardi gymnasium keeper and at the time was a member of OSA

Valmadera – the mayor Antonio RusconiOn behalf of Valmadrera Municipal Administration, he shares his condolences for the disappearance of Pietro del Oro, who was with his wife Marella RusconiA well-known social volunteer and missionary, he has maintained the Leopardi gym for many years.

Pietro Dell’Oro is also dedicated to preserving the entire green portion, a role which it has always played for free as well as maintaining the entire area up to the river’s edge, thus avoiding the costs for the municipal authority. By the time he was on OSA Valmadrera, he was 80 years old.

Eleven years ago, the illness reached for six years a state of total constant discomfort in bed, helped by the loving care of his wife and four daughters.

“We thank Pietro – mayor Rusconi declares – for his diligence and his family for showing the daily affection with which they have accompanied him throughout these years. Testimony should question us and make us think especially in these times about how we are able to stay close to people who are suffering.”

His wife Mirela leaves his sister Giovanna childrenJuliana, Christina, Barbara and Clara With their families and many grandchildren. The funeral will take place on Monday at 1430 in the parish church.