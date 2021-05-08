Turkish GP is in danger due to new regulations to combat Covid in Great Britain

Formula 1 is considering whether to organize the Turkish Grand Prix following the new travel rules imposed by Great Britain.

Formula 1 evaluates the potential impact on Turkish GP After the British government announced any New rules to combat Covid.

Travelers returning to the UK who have been in countries reported by the authorities for 10 days will be quarantined in government approved hotels. Turkey will officially join the Red List on May 12, one month before the race scheduled for June 13.

There are exemptions from the UK government that allow F1 teams and other sports participants to avoid quarantine. These cannot be applied to the countries on the Red List. This will affect the seven UK-based teams, as well as several F1 and FIA employees returning to the UK on breaks. This problem actually happened before the Portuguese Grand Prix. In fact, the country was on the Red List until a few weeks before the Grand Prix.

After today’s news, an F1 spokesperson said:We are aware of the UK government announcement regarding travel restrictions to Turkey and are assessing the situation. We will provide more details in the coming days. “. Although the UK government will likely review its Red List, F1 cannot wait long to ask if the race can be held. This is for obvious logistical reasons.

The red list issue also concerns the UEFA Champions League final, Which will be held in Istanbul on May 29 between the British clubs Manchester City and Chelsea. Efforts are underway to take the game to the UK.

Possible alternatives to the Turkish Grand Prix

Turkey was only recently added to the F1 calendar. This yet Cancellation of the Canadian Grand Prix (A) Montreal.

The strict calendar and shifts from one country to another one Problem. F1 will have little flexibility if it seeks a replacement for Turkey. Possible options can be Add an extra race for Paul Ricard Before the French Grand Prix, or one week ahead of the French race e Add a second event to the Red Bull Arena.

