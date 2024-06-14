What are the symptoms and risks for Europe?

I First European case of Oropouche fever It was registered in Italy, specifically in Veneto. The diagnosis was made on a patient who returned to the country after traveling to the region Caribbean. Disease, such as arbovirus Zika, dengue, and West NileIt is caused by a virus that usually spreads in the Amazon region. It was isolated by the Department of Tropical Infectious Diseases and Microbiology at Irccs Sacro Cuore Don Calabria distortion (Valpolicella in the province of Verona).









The first European case of Oropouche fever was isolated in Veneto

in Veneto The first case of European fever was isolated Orobushi.e. arbovirus such as dengue, Zika, and West Nile, on a patient with a recent history of travel to the Caribbean.

The case was identified by the Department of Infectious and Tropical Diseases and Microbiology of the IRCCS Sacro Cuore Don Calabria in Negra Valpolicella(in the province of Verona).



Isolating the virus is the first step in conducting specific tests and studying the ability of mosquitoes to carry the virus









Infection by virusIsolated in the department’s BSL3 laboratory, the health authorities and the local health authority responsible for the Veneto region have been informed.

What are the risks in Europe?

risks in Europe Low, as explained by experts from the Superior Institute of Health (ISS). Forget: The specific vector of the virus is, in fact, the insect Culicoides Paranensis, which is found only in South and Central America.





Maybe you might be interested Dengue fever as cases rise in Italy, and the risks faced by experts: from Passete-Borione to Capua-Pregliasco

At present, no local cases have been found in Europe, while no other routes of transmission of the virus other than via insects of this type are known. colicoides.









Isolation of the virus in Negrar di Valpolicella is the first step that can be carried out Exam Specific and study the ability of mosquitoes and midges widespread in Europe to carry the virus.

Symptoms of Oropouche fever

I symptoms Oropouche fever, caused by the virus of the same name and one of the most widespread in South America, appears 3-8 days after the bite.





Maybe you might be interested Dengue alert in Brazil with more than 4 million cases in 2024: epidemic in entire neighborhoods in São Paulo

“It overlaps with those Other viral fevers“, explains virologist Concetta Castelliti A Forget: “Fever over 39 degrees, headache, retroorbital pain, general malaise, myalgia, arthralgia, nausea, vomiting and photophobia,” but there were also sporadic cases of “meningitis and encephalitis.”









In Trieste two weeks ago after a 13-year-old girl was injured Dengue virus The disinfection process began on an area of ​​200 metres.







