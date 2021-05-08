May 8, 2021

Live the life, Alberto Matano is black with Luca Barbarski, he interrupted him and told him “Do not use this language …”, Frost in the studio – Baritalia News

The live the life It is an afternoon program that runs it Alberto Matano The thing that takes a lot is that the level is always too high and doesn’t let anyone fall into style, and when that happens, he’s ready to step in even in a very intense way. And this happened a few days ago with Luca Barbarchi Who indulged in a decidedly inappropriate phrase for a program that was airing in the early afternoon. Let’s see what happened.

“She’s not the first Meg ……, the Lions of Matano,” says Luca Barbarchi of Megan

Guest of Alberto Matano was Luca Barbarchi The topic under discussion was the English Crown, and in particular the relationship between Harry E. Megan Who made a strong decision to leave England and live without protocols.

behind Luca BarbarchiIn the studio there were guests Silvana Giacobini and Anna Bettinelli.

At a certain point, Luca Barbarchi, Made the comment that social media was defined as “gender biased” which, however, was really inaccurate.

Barbarshi He said about Megan: “She’s not the first bitch. The world is full of disgust that they got married … ». Alberto MatanoAngrily, Black immediately interrupted him and said to him in a firm and decisive tone:Please let’s use the correct language … that’s not the caseAnd then, while Matano Launch the next service, Barbarshi He insisted on the question: “Mig **** a, don’t you say …?”

Accordingly, Barbarshi I apologize however Matano He was clearly beside himself.

On social media, the comments were wild: “Dear vitaindiretta, there are people to invite to the studio. Why Luca Barbarchi? # Lavitaindiretta” or even: “Do we pay the fees to hear his comments?” Barbarshi If he tells himself that men are stupid and let themselves be deceived by women, “”Matano is grumpy and it’s good to be“But the Barbarian vulgarity? Do we pay a fee to hear your comments? ».

Michel Cocoza, on Alberto Matano “He’s so good”

Michelle Cocoza He was the first conductor live the lifeShe led it for 10 years, from 1997 to 2008.

After him several bidders drove him to Matano.

Michelle Cocoza, Interviewed by Francesco Friedla on Rtl 102.5 NewsHe said, “Live the life? Who is driving now very well, there is no need to think about me.”

Then he added, “It has changed a lot with the advent of social media, because what matters now is speed and interaction. Once we were looking for news, this is the news we are looking for now.”

