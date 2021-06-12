Leak reveals PS5 game?

Players who signed up for the service PlayStation Plus You may receive a welcome surprise next month, at least according to the latest rumours.

In the same topic of discussion that witnessed Leaked list of some ads and games at E3 2021, in fact, there is more indiscretion finding space. Specifically, an active insider on RESTERA – active like “Deluxera” Comment on being on a list that was never announced A Plague’s Tale: Requiem, the alleged new production of the team A Plague Tale: Innocence. The user reports how the address should find space on a file stage Xbox and Bethesda E3 Conference 2021With the announcement of its entry into the catalog Xbox Game Pass on day one. Release will be scheduled for 2022, with publication also on Sony and Nintendo consoles.

But not only that: According to insiders, in fact, a redesigned version of A Plague Tale: Innocence is in the works as well, coming to PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X | S.. It should represent the last PS5 game for free Free for subscribers PlayStation Plus within a month July 2021. At present, there is no confirmation of the existence of one A Plague Tale: Innocente RemasteredSo, all that’s left is to wait for E3 2021 to advance.