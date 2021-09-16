Free game announced on September 23, 2021 – Nerd4.life

In conjunction with the launch of free games today, Epic Games Store It has revealed, according to tradition, also what will be free game subordinate next weekAvailable from September 23, 2021.

It’s one game, at least for now, but it’s still a lot of fun: fugitives, the sandbox in a prison, where we must try to plan our escape to freedom.

Published by Team17 and developed by Moldy Toof Studios, the title has spawned a true series, all focused on the same concept.

It also features a graphic style specific to pixels and a wide shot from above, allowing you to adequately plan the movements to be performed, The Escapists allows you to study different escape plans And choose among the many possibilities available to the player to carry out the escape project.

“You’re back in prison and your only chance is to make an escape plan by any means you can. It’s up to you how! How about rioting? Or digging a tunnel right under the prison walls? Or even stealing a guard’s uniform to mingle with your kidnappers?”

The Escapists is a unique prison sandbox with loads of items to build and collect in a daring escape to freedom. You will need to be very careful while serving your sentence, and prepare to break the strict rules that will be imposed on you. The guards are determined to stop any escape attempts, so you’ll need to avoid suspicious behavior during a name call or when you’re at work in prison and your robberies are hiding.

Escape is your specialty and you will have to prove your skills in countless challenging prisons around the world.

To learn more, we refer you to our review of The Escapists on these pages, where the game received a good rating upon its launch, which took place over six years ago. If you haven’t had the chance to play it yet, this is a great opportunity and we advise you to remember to come back to the Epic Games Store next week to download. In the meantime, we remind you that the free games for September 16, 2021 are available.