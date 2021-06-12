Marchisio receives the “Sports and Human Rights” award: “It’s as good as the Scudetto”

Claudio Marchisio was awarded the “Sports and Human Rights” award promoted by Amnesty International. The words of the former midfielder

“I am very happy to receive this award, which for me is as important as the Scudetto, especially for the commitment that has been put in both on and off the field. This award is given not only to me, but to all people who, even in the future, will have the desire and passion to give their opinions on sports and beyond announced theFormer midfielder.

KochiThe head of the jury declared: “pHis constant commitment to always express his thoughts on sensitive issues clearly. Because she was able to draw the attention of fans and enthusiasts to important social issues, such as the tragedies at sea linked to migration flows, respect for human rights and the role of football as the carrier of values. Basically everything was done through his social channels, where it was used as a communication tool and as a means of messaging aimed at raising awareness among the many people who follow him.».