Leak Announces September Games, Also A Need for Speed?

As it turns out, Dealabs’ Billbil-kun wasted no time and shared a list Free PlayStation Plus Games September 2022 A few hours after the official announcement scheduled for todayWednesday, August 31.

According to the popular leaker, PlayStation Plus Essentials, Premium and Extra subscribers in September He will be able to download three games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5:

Need for Speed ​​Heat (PS4)

Toem (PS5)

Granblue Fantasy Versus (PS4)

Need for Speed ​​Heat It is the 24th game in the NFS series released in 2019. tweem Is a decent independent production capable of winning Best Debut at the 2022 BAFTA Game Awards Granblue Fantasy vs. It is a fighting game set in the colorful universe of Granblue Fantasy.

At the moment, however, there is no direct confirmation, to find out more we will have to wait PlayStation Plus games for September 2022 announced scheduled for today (Wednesday, August 31) at 17:30 Italian time, unless there are sudden and unannounced changes by Sony.

In the middle of the month, we will also find out about upcoming games for Premium and Extra subscribers, and the list of games for higher levels is publicly shared later, PlayStation Plus Essentials games will be available from Tuesday, September 6th On PS4 and PS5.