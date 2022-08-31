Trump allegedly tried to obstruct investigations into secret documents found at his palace

download player

The US Department of Justice on Tuesday charged former President Donald Trump’s lawyer with trying to obstruct investigations into classified documents kept at Trump’s mansion in Florida, dubbed Mar-a-Lago: they were allegedly hidden or removed by lawyers to avoid finding them. The Ministry of Justice’s allegations provide one of the most detailed explanations presented to date regarding the motives of Search Made in the villa on the night between August 8 and 9 by the FBI, the investigative agency of the US Federal Police.

After the inspection, Trump filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice, which it had spurred on on August 26 by claiming that he “likely to believe” that there were other classified documents in the villa, in addition to those already found.

The document A release Tuesday provides a much more specific and detailed explanation: the department explained that a search warrant for the Florida villa was issued after collecting “numerous evidence” of attempts by Trump’s lawyers to obstruct the investigation in the meantime. Concealing documents and not handing them over to the authorities. The document provides the most complete and detailed timeline to date on interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives on the issue of the classified documents.

To understand the Justice Department’s accusations, we must take a step back: The classified documents brought to Mar-a-Lago is a matter that has been talked about since last February, when the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), an agency of the United States government was tasked with Preserving the country’s most important governmental and historical documents, he asked The Department of Justice to investigate possible misuse of classified documents by Trump.

As part of that investigation last May, officials from the Department of Justice and the FBI obtained a warrant to go to Trump’s mansion in Florida and asked his lawyers to turn over confidential documents kept in the palace. The visit took place last June 3: Trump’s lawyers turned over 38 classified documents, assured Justice Department and FBI officials that there were no others in the villa, and that they were all stored in a single deposit.

The Justice Department document states that additional FBI investigations proved otherwise, with “evidence that government documents may have been hidden or removed from storage, possibly to obstruct government investigations.” During the August search, the FBI seized more than 100 classified documents, three of which were hidden in a desk drawer.