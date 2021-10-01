Lazio Lokomotiv. Sarri: “Back on the field on Sunday at 12.30? There is no logic”

Lazio coach optimistic about Immobile: “Hopefully it’s just a tendon and not muscle discontent”

Visibly satisfied Maurizio Sarri, the one who intervened in the post-match on Sky: “This is a team with certain characteristics, and we have to be good at strengthening them. We have improved a lot technically in the last few games, moving the ball faster. Sorry it’s over. Only by two goals, but I’m happy that Pesek and Patrick scored.”

Moving – An inevitable question about Immobile, who left the field prematurely and was replaced by Muriqi: “He’s not bad, he has a feeling he stopped in time. Let’s hope it’s just a tendon and not a muscular resentment. He felt discomfort in the back part. To bend the knee “.

tactics – The work of the team, which led to a brilliant performance on the evening of the Olympics, is still under development – according to the coach -: “When one starts the course, no precise timing can be expected. Everyone has their own times. From a completely different football, the path we have traveled has not yet been Easy, at the level of tactical changes. In Naples it was more urgent, here we need more time, but we continue to work.” And about the actions of the strikers – Pedro on the left and Felipe Anderson on the right – he jokes: “It took me a while to understand, I have a little strength. Both prefer to play on the left, but Anderson’s qualities on the right are obvious.”

Replica of Mourinho – “I have great respect for Mourinho, I do not like these pantomimes.” Maurizio Sarri begins with these words, who takes the opportunity to respond to yesterday’s press release from Lega Calcio: “The reference 48 hours may refer to the UEFA match, but we played in Serie A on Sunday. I have here a statement from July 2021, No. 5, which states that the team playing must have two rest days and therefore be able to play on the third day. Thus, the 48-hour date in Italy has no confirmation. If they don’t I know the rules I can’t. Don’t something. Common sense is not a common gift, obviously. You should play at another time, rather than the first available slot. Those who play on Sunday should take the court on Sunday, not immediately. It doesn’t seem like it’s much protection against us.” Who knows if in the next few days they will do the same treatment in Naples and Rome, in case I will be equally upset. It is not a question of being from Lazio, but of thinking about the good of football.” See also Inter, Marotta: Scudetto, Conte’s Great Advantages: We'll Talk About the Future Next The Truth of Juventus' Departure first page

September 30, 2021 (changed Oct 1, 2021 | 00:09)

