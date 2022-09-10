September 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Try after the trip to Paris

Try after the trip to Paris

Mirabelle Hunt September 10, 2022 1 min read

Football, like many other sports, can be an excellent tool for promoting positive and morally correct behaviour. However, sometimes, fans cause the opposite effect, and breed hatred. This is exactly the case. In fact, during the game Champions League subordinate princes garden between Paris Saint-Germain And the JuventusAnd the Two Juventus fans they were related From a video Who brought them back to insult their opponents with the gods boo racistsand also make a gesture Nazi salute.

Tifosi Juventus razzismo

Therefore, the fans concerned, according to what I reported Le ParisienAnd the They will be prosecuted for racism.

Scenes we never want to see and which can easily reach the ears of an audience of any age, which are broadcast through the media, unfortunately conveying a false education.

Lineups and match report

Paris Saint-Germain (3-4-1-2) Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi (Mukiele 78′), Vitinha (Danilo 78), Verratti (R. Sanches 87), Nuno Mendes; Messi (Soler 84′); Mbappe, Neymar Galtier flocks

Juventus (3-5-2) Perrin; Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado (De Sciglio 74′), Rabio (Kane 87′), Paredes, Meretti (McKenni 46′), Costek; Vlahovic, Milik (Locatelli 68). Allegri herds

Paris Saint-Germain – Juventus 2-1: Mbappe (5′, 22′); McKinney (53′)

See also  Champions Atalanta-Villarreal postponed due to snowfall: new start on Thursday at 19 | News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

F1 video, minute’s silence at Monza in honor of Queen Elizabeth II – OA Sport

September 9, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
5 min read

“Being a Cantorino means one thing: never give up”

September 9, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Sassari, full-time sports and the Sporter Academy have united to relaunch swimming

September 9, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Who is elected to the House and Senate? Here’s who can do it

September 10, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Savings, in Italy, generational disparities are increasing

September 10, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Youth Stars Center Youth Initiative [FOTO]

September 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Is an air fryer harmful to your health? Experts: “Beware…”

September 10, 2022 Karen Hines