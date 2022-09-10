Try after the trip to Paris

Football, like many other sports, can be an excellent tool for promoting positive and morally correct behaviour. However, sometimes, fans cause the opposite effect, and breed hatred. This is exactly the case. In fact, during the game Champions League subordinate princes garden between Paris Saint-Germain And the JuventusAnd the Two Juventus fans they were related From a video Who brought them back to insult their opponents with the gods boo racistsand also make a gesture Nazi salute.

Therefore, the fans concerned, according to what I reported Le ParisienAnd the They will be prosecuted for racism.

Scenes we never want to see and which can easily reach the ears of an audience of any age, which are broadcast through the media, unfortunately conveying a false education.

Lineups and match report

Paris Saint-Germain (3-4-1-2) Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi (Mukiele 78′), Vitinha (Danilo 78), Verratti (R. Sanches 87), Nuno Mendes; Messi (Soler 84′); Mbappe, Neymar Galtier flocks

Juventus (3-5-2) Perrin; Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado (De Sciglio 74′), Rabio (Kane 87′), Paredes, Meretti (McKenni 46′), Costek; Vlahovic, Milik (Locatelli 68). Allegri herds

Paris Saint-Germain – Juventus 2-1: Mbappe (5′, 22′); McKinney (53′)