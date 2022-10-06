These are serious mistakes, stop immediately

Even if the best smartphone in the world is out there, it should outperform from a battery standpoint. Regardless of tastes, this is an objective fact. There is good reason to pay attention to one of the most important specifications of the device.

The Lithium ion batteries It was developed in the 1970s and first marketed by Sony in 1991 for the company’s portable video recorder. Today everything is powered by batteries, from smartphones to electric cars to the International Space Station, which makes battery safety even more important.

Lithium-ion batteries are very popular due to the amount of energy they can provide for a given size and weight. A typical lithium-ion battery stores 150 Wh of electricity in 1 kg of battery, compared to a NiMH battery (100 Wh/kg) or a lead acid battery (25 Wh/kg). It takes 6 kilograms to store the same amount of energy in a lead acid battery that can handle a 1 kilogram lithium-ion battery.

Batteries do not need to be exposed to long charge cycles

All this to show how important battery care is. There are still many who believe that the best way to extend the battery life of a newly purchased smartphone is to empty device Then leave it charging for at least 12 hours. This is not true, because lithium batteries do not need to undergo long charge cycles.

Lots of false battery records, such as waiting for the battery percentage to reach zero and the electronic device turning off on its own. In fact, this procedure should always be avoided. The New lithium batteriesIn fact, it does not have to be fully discharged, and is able to withstand between 1,000 and 1,100 recharge cycles.

However, the most important danger to avoid is its own High temperature Even with the risks they are exposed to Fire. That’s why you have to be careful with the cover, they protect the cell phone, but block the methods used for cooling.

Talk about temperatures. Avoid leaving smartphones near heat sources, that’s fine and right. This is because lithium batteries suffer from high temperatures which shorten their life.

Like heat and cold: smartphones have opposite poles. It’s also important not to turn on your computer when you get home. In the long run, this may seem insignificant, and it can shorten, not quite a bit, the life of the device itself.