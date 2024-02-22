February 22, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

We already understand, Assange: NATO is more important than anything else

We already understand, Assange: NATO is more important than anything else

Samson Paul February 22, 2024 2 min read

We will remember this day for a long time because it was the dawn of illiberal Europe. The most ardent pro-Europeans who see the Union as a horizon of progress, an enlightened bearer of good values ​​and good things, will have to think again, pull the string back and admit that we are better off. New Middle Ages.

The English court chose not to disclose the ruling against Julian Assange It is a brutality thrown in the face of the Australian journalist, guilty of exposing the horrors of the “democratic wars in the West”, but also in the face of millions of people who thought they were protected by a system of liberal safeguards. Old Europe had nothing to say or do, so it left the matter to the traitorous Albion, watching from afar the maneuvers Washington H London To deal with this issue. We already understood that these rules did not work, and now they told us clearly: above all, they exist NATO freedoms,Fest the Empire.

The cruelty of suspension of judgment is a manifestation superpower Which we hope will also come to the understanding of those who looked at the Assange case with suspicion and coldness: yes, because many “liberal” souls considered him a traitor to the regime, while publishing those documents on the Internet to tell the background of power, endangering sources and collaborators: this is one of the points of the American prosecution. Who asked for (and probably got) Assange extradition But they cannot prove their claims, simply because they are false.

See also  Circular, delta outbreak increases, tracking and vaccination - medicine

Assange is seriously ill, after years of harsh imprisonment, we don't know What will happen to him? But we know that the political motives behind his actions remain very open because they relate to the tired and corrupt nature of old European democracy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

EPP releases von der Leyen to appearance: 'Never with anti-EU parties'

February 22, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

The final hearing on Assange's extradition has ended: a decision is expected in the next few days

February 21, 2024 Samson Paul
3 min read

Technical poll, Italians' biggest fear. Struggle over pensions

February 21, 2024 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

We already understand, Assange: NATO is more important than anything else

February 22, 2024 Samson Paul
1 min read

Saic brings the premium IM brand to Europe

February 22, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Lewd comments in Sammontana's post. Stop the premise of cooperation

February 22, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

A glowing cosmic cloud revealed a cataclysmic collision

February 22, 2024 Karen Hines