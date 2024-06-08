Kristen Stewart will play Sally Ride, the space heroine

Kristen Stewart He will be making his television debut as the protagonist in a series titled The challengerin which he will play Sally RideAstronaut and physicist who became the first American woman to fly in space. there Riding He was part of NASA’s Space Shuttle astronaut class of 1978 which was the first diverse class and not made up solely of white men.

The series is based on New guys a book written by Meredith E. Bagbywith whom he cooperates Kyra Sedgwick H Valerie Stadler In the Big Swing Productions. Bagby It tells the story of a group dubbed “The F*cking New Guys” by their predecessors, as NASA sought to diversify its pilots and crew for the Space Shuttle program. Sally Ride She was the first woman and first member of the LGBTQ+ community to fly into space. This program also had the first black and Asian American astronauts and a married couple.

The problem identified by Sally Ride

In 1983, Riding She became the first American woman to fly on the Space Shuttle, although it was a short-lived pleasure. Three years after the space shuttle Challenger It exploded 73 seconds after ascent, killing all seven crew members. Sally Ride She became the only female astronaut to serve on the Rogers Commission charged with investigating the disaster. It was later discovered that it had identified problems with some structural components called O ring Which solidifies at low temperatures, which turns out to be the cause of the explosion. La Ride died of cancer at the age of 61 in 2012.

Kyra Sedgwick Della said Stuart In the current situation. “She never watched television, but when she read this, she became obsessed with telling Sally Ride’s story of her own Unique perspective“.