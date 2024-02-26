Kenneth Mitchell, the dead star of Star Trek: Discovery

Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchelltranslated into several letters in “Star Trek: Discovery” Also known for his roles in the series “Jericho” and “Presenze”, he died of… Complications related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis At the age of 49. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” the family wrote on X/Twitter. For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of problems Awesome challenges Due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. And in Kane's most authentic fashion, he managed to overcome every single one of them Grace and commitment, to live a full and happy life at all times. “He lived by the principle that every day is a gift and that we never walk alone,” his family said on Instagram.

Mitchell was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2018 but only a year and a half later the actor announced the disease publicly in Interview with "People". In August 2021, the star lost the ability to use his voice due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Mitchell was born in Toronto on November 25, 1974 Three letters In "Star Trek: Discovery" (2017-2021): Cole in the first season, Cole Sha and Tenavik in the second; In the third season with Disease progressionplayed the role of Aurelio, the character used Wheel chair. Mitchell is also known for his roles as Eric Green in Jericho (2006-2008), Sam Lucas in "Ghost Whisperer" (2008-2009), and Joshua Dodd in "Nancy Drew" (2019-2020).