Kenneth Mitchell, the dead star of Star Trek: Discovery

Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchelltranslated into several letters in “Star Trek: Discovery” Also known for his roles in the series “Jericho” and “Presenze”, he died of… Complications related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis At the age of 49. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” the family wrote on X/Twitter. For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of problems Awesome challenges Due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. And in Kane's most authentic fashion, he managed to overcome every single one of them Grace and commitment, to live a full and happy life at all times. “He lived by the principle that every day is a gift and that we never walk alone,” his family said on Instagram.
Mitchell was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2018 but only a year and a half later the actor announced the disease publicly in Interview with “People”. In August 2021, the star lost the ability to use his voice due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Mitchell was born in Toronto on November 25, 1974 Three letters In “Star Trek: Discovery” (2017-2021): Cole in the first season, Cole Sha and Tenavik in the second; In the third season with Disease progressionplayed the role of Aurelio, the character used Wheel chair. Mitchell is also known for his roles as Eric Green in Jericho (2006-2008), Sam Lucas in “Ghost Whisperer” (2008-2009), and Joshua Dodd in “Nancy Drew” (2019-2020).
on TV He also appeared in individual episodes of series such as Leap Years, Grey's Anatomy, CSI: Miami, Flashpoint, Without a Trace, Lie to Me, Hawaii Five-0, and Law & Order. “Los Angeles”, “Criminal Minds”. In terms of the movie, he played the role of Joseph Danvers in the movie “Captain Marvel” (2019), Carol Danvers' father (Brie Larson), who appears in flashback with his young daughter (Mckenna Grace), and at the beginning of his career as Ralph Cox in Sports biography “Miracle” (2004). The actor leaves behind his wife, former actress Susan May Pratt, and their two children, Layla, born in 2007, and Callum, born in 2012.
