With holoride technology, the journey becomes virtual

Audi Is the world’s first factory a Integrating virtual reality into in-car entertainment, allocating this technological innovation to the production chain. Since the summer of this year, Rear seat passengers will be able to wear virtual reality glasses and travel through immersive experiences in electronic games, cinema and events. VR . content They will adapt in real time to the movements of the car. Since June, the German brand’s models have been equipped with the latest development of the MIB 3 infotainment platform – o Audi A4, Audi A5, Audi A6, Audi A7 Sportback, Audi A8, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron GT – they will be Capable of holoride. In the future, thanks to virtual reality glasses, passengers will be able to watch movies, enjoy video games, and enjoy interactive content with a previously unknown level of realism. The new technology will adapt virtual content to the movements of the vehicle in real time: If the car turns to the right, for example, then the spaceship in the fantasy world will also fly in the same direction. Thanks to Audi and holoride, virtual reality (VR) will evolve into extended reality (XR).

The innovative technology was unveiled at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival of Music, Film and Technology in Austin, Texas. Holoride startup, which aims to travel by car Multi-sensory experienceIt is closely associated with South by Southwest and won the prestigious SXSW Pitch 2021 Award in the ‘Entertainment, Games and Content’ category as well as the ‘Best in Show’ award. The core of the innovative holoride technology is the real-time communication between Extended Reality (XR) and vehicle data. This data includes physical feedback such as acceleration, steering, traffic information, lane references, and lane duration. New technology allows for futuristic diving modeAny XR content, which creates an incredibly immersive experience and reduces symptoms of motion sickness. The new technology will initially be introduced in Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, and then will be rolled out to other markets. To take advantage of the holoride functionality, a specific VR data transmission enabled headset must be connected to the vehicle wirelessly, using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).