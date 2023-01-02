Juventus, Pogba heats up the engines: “On my way…”

The French midfielder has been raving about it again on social media after controversy over photos in the snow, and the prospect of him returning to the field against Monza.

Paul Pogba He bites the brakes and can’t wait to get back on the pitch in a jersey Juventus After the knee injury he sustained in the first friendly saw him miss the entire season. The French midfielder also trained over the Christmas period, ran painlessly for the past week and is now circling again on social media too: “I’m on my way” he wrote in black and white on Instagram, captioning a photo of a lion. Maybe even a way to answer To the social controversy in the past few days about the photos on the snowbut it is certainly a sign of the great desire of the player to return to the field, and who will gradually increase his workload in these days.

It is still too early to set an exact date for his return to the field, also because imposing timing now could be risky and both Pogba and the club want to avoid potential setbacks. It may have been successful Frederick Church Juventus will stage at least one dedicated test for him, but the day marked in red on the former Manchester United’s personal calendar will be Jan 29thwhen the Bianconeri host Monza and the number 10 could be available to try to avenge the defeat he suffered in the first round.



