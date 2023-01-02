Russia is ahead of Tom Cruise, NASA and Elon Musk in the race to shoot a movie in space

the trailer

The film, the first filmed in space, is set to be released ahead of the Hollywood project in which “Mission: Impossible” star Tom Cruise is involved along with NASA and SpaceX Elon Musk. Actress Yulia Peresild was chosen from among 3,000 applicants for the role. Pushing the envelope to offer audiences an out-of-this-world experience has always been a staple of cinematic art, and Russian film has taken that literally. After surpassing the achievement of the American Tom Cruise, the Russian Klim Shipenko released the trailer for his movie “The Challenge” on January 1, 2023, some parts of which were filmed aboard the International Space Station, becoming the first to do so. The film was announced four months after Tom Cruise’s 2020 project. Russian actress Yulia Peresild arrived on the International Space Station (ISS) with director Selim Shipenko on Oct. 4 to begin a 12-day mission. The two took off from Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan. The film is about a surgeon who is sent to the International Space Station to rescue an astronaut. Three Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station are said to have featured roles in the film. Cruise had hoped to become “the first civilian spacewalk” outside the International Space Station, but launch dates for the space project, which has a budget of $200 million, have yet to be announced.

