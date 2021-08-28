Juventus embrace Kane again: Turin arrived, medical checks on Sunday

Juventus wrap up meeting with Everton for the return of Moise Kean: two-year loan with a commitment to recover 20 million, medical examinations on Sunday.

The Juventus breaks the delay. Just over twenty-four hours after the official farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo, who yesterday became a Manchester United player, the Bianconeri are stressing the alternative.

The profile chosen by the company with the technician Allegri is a boy who has already passed through Turin, leaving an excellent memory: Moise Kean, landed in Turin to become a Madama player again.

The striker, who returned to Everton after the season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, was considered the ideal pawn for young but at the same time ambitious Juventus. Point in two days, with Udine drawn and defeat by Empoli: In the midst of difficulties, Kane arrives.

chosen by the target

The negotiations reached a turning point: the two sides reached an agreement. He was made for his return to Juventus. Medical visits on Sunday, the process is as follows: a two-year loan and a refund commitment of 20 million. Kane’s formation is repeated in Juventus.

The 21-year-old from Piedmont, who boasted with Paris Saint-Germain and then, somewhat surprisingly, was not called up to the European Championship that Italy won, playing 21 games and scoring eight goals in the Juventus shirt, in the first year. Very young 2016/2017 and the second most profitable in 2018/2019.

As many as 17 goals for Kane with Paris Saint-Germain last year, as he matured and became a good striker to depend on, albeit surrounded by champions and champions who exchange the ball with them, from Neymar to Mabe, passing through Di Maria.

Now the possibility of finally blowing up at Juventus, the team he grew up with but who initially didn’t believe in him 100%, sell him to Everton: failed prime minister, top of the Ligue 1 Kane will look to him for 2021/2022. and beyond.