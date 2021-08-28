Thousands of near-Earth space radio signals have been detected, and scientists don’t know what to think

Well, we all know what the universe is amazing, but sometimes it is worth reminding ourselves of how much it really is, and how wide the part we don’t yet know is. The news is as follows: a powerful radio telescope, directed at a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, has detected thousands of hitherto unknown radio sources.

The direction is the so-called Large Magellanic Cloud, and the explanation given by scientists is only one: thousands of stars, supernovae and distant galaxies, which were first discovered in the form of radio waves. Among other things, this data can provide new insights into the inner workings and evolution of celestial bodies.

The discovery is part of the Early Science Evolutionary Map of the Universe (EMU) project, which was made using the Australian Square Kilometer Pathfinder Array (ASKAP) in Australia, one of the most sensitive radio telescopes in operation.

“The new image is sharp and detailed, revealing thousands of radio sources we haven’t seen before,” explained astronomer Clara Pinnock of Keele University in the UK.

Nora Carroll PhotographyGetty Images

“Most of them are actually galaxies millions or even billions of light years behind the Large Magellanic Cloud. We usually discover them because of the supermassive black holes in their center, which can be detected in all directions. The wavelengths, especially the radio, and now we find many galaxies where they form stars at an amazing rate.

The Large Magellanic Cloud is a “dwarf spiral galaxy” orbiting the Milky Way at a distance of approximately 160,000 light-years. In about 2.4 billion years it will be absorbed by the Milky Way, but its proximity at the present time makes it an excellent subject for study about the structure of galaxies and the life cycle of stars.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and is imported into this page to help users provide their email address. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io