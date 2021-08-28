Age of Empires 4 will have AI powered by machine learning and will not cheat anymore – Nerd4.life

age of empires 4 One of the big names in the Microsoft gaming group. In a recent interview with Kotaku Australia, the developers talked about the game’s strengths, specifically, the fact that it will include Artificial intelligence powered by machine learning. In addition, the AI ​​will not cheat anymore like it used to.

In fact, we should know that, as a rule, computer AI has a way of cheating, using upgrades or receiving additional resources that allow them to keep up with the player. However, Age of Empires 4 will no longer use these “old” tricks. However, the developers revealed that they tested one Amnesty International “No Mercy” for the strategist.

Age of Empires 4 used machine learning to train their AI, but after the October launch, the developers will likely add a more complex mode that will continue to learn from players’ current definition. AI”You will continue to learn While people are playing with it, to the point that it does not accept defeat. It works for us, because if you choose that difficulty to make the AI ​​better at defeating you, that’s exactly what you want. “The developers explain that they did the same with Killer Instinct 2 where the AI ​​got really good at imitating – even players’ jokes (like tea bag).



age of empires 4

to me Less difficultiesHowever, the creators point out that the AI ​​will be tweaked to create always exciting matches for players, even if they are not experts. They make it clear that the most important part from their point of view is that the player is having fun. He also explains that thanks to the training of the AI ​​(which fights itself), the team was able to notice an error.

However, players who do not want to be defeated will be able to access one Story Mode Which removes the terms of defeat from the campaign. Age of Empires 4 aims to be more accessible, especially considering that Game Pass will allow you to get closer to players who may not have tried the series or genre.

Finally, we’re referring to the recent trailer for Age of Empires 4 that showed the Russians and the Holy Roman Empire during Gamescom 2021.