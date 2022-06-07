June 8, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Juventus, Di Maria got angry and jumps on Berardi

Juventus, Di Maria got angry and jumps on Berardi

Mirabelle Hunt June 8, 2022 1 min read

Turin – Juventus band play: shares Angel Di Maria And those at Berardi go up exponentially. All within twenty-four hours, but days later doubts grew about the Argentine winger inside Juventus. Doubts are certainly not about talent, but motives. After many meetings and efforts to meet the individual demand of one year of the contract (to be able to then return to Argentina), Juventus was very angry To delay the Argentine, especially after the introduction of the Barcelona (The club that is currently unable to offer him a contract due to wage restrictions, but plans to sell it to make way for reinforcements.) And so in the past 24 hours, more and more Juventus leaked cooler against the name Angel Di MariaIt hasn’t been downloaded yet, but it’s definitely been lowered in priorities. Among the alternatives, grown Domenico Berardi, the Italian national team and the pillar of Sassuolo, is already within sight of Milan. Juventus are ready to fight a lightning battle with the Emily club (relations are excellent) to take the winger who made Mancini’s fortunes as well. However, Zaniolo, Pulisic and Kostic are still on the right track, three different solutions (also tactically speaking), but compared to Berardi is a step back.

See also  Kulusevski and Bentancur shines. Liverpool-1 from City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

700 participants of the 51st Cycling Tour of Milan – Sanremo Randonni, Fussini: “Very good balance”

June 7, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

[16619] Sixteen Tokyo Olympic champions at the Golden Gala | sports

June 7, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

New Range Rover Sport

June 6, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Immigrants: Thousands of caravans leave Mexico for the United States – North America

June 8, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

McDonald’s reopens in Modica after 13 years and challenges Modica scacce

June 8, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Made by GF Vip and Carlo Conti: He convinced them to…

June 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

The springs in Milan were among the hottest and driest of all

June 8, 2022 Karen Hines