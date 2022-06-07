The springs in Milan were among the hottest and driest of all

Warmer than usual, with May featuring record temperatures, and among the driest on record: this is how the Milan meteorological spring was – the season between March 1 and May 31, 2022 – according to the results of OMD – the Milan Duomo Meteorological Observatory . In fact, the Meteorological Station of the Milan Center (at the headquarters of the University of Milan) recorded only 55.7 mm of rain against 237.5 mm of the reference CLINO 1991-2020*, a figure that is the second lowest ever after 1997 (equal to 25.6 mm). The mean temperature for the quarter was 15.6 °C, 0.8 °C above the typical value for the period. May, in particular, with an average temperature of 21.6 °C has been found to be the second-highest since 1897 (the year for which numerical data is available) to date, only surpassed in 2003; The average minimum temperature, 17.4°C, is the highest ever. For nineteen consecutive days, from 10 to 28, the maximums were above 25 ° C, and on May 21 the highest temperature of the season (32.8 ° C) was also recorded. During the month there were also 7 “hot days” (i.e., with a maximum temperature of more than 30 °C) against a reference average of 2.2 days for the entire quarter and 6 “tropical nights” (with a minimum temperature of more than 20 °C), A number certainly higher than the CLINO average indicating the entire season, which is only one season. The highest minimum temperature was recorded on May 27 (21.7 °C).

March and April

The months of March and April, which are characterized by alternating warm and cold periods, instead closed with an average temperature that is well in line with the CLINO 1991-2020 mean temperature: 10.8 and 14.5 °C, respectively. However, if compared to 9.3 and 13.4 °C which are the corresponding values ​​for CLINO 1961-1990, used as a reference parameter for studies on climate change, these two months were also warmer than usual, confirming the trend of recent years. To a general rise in Temperatures. Among the hottest phases of the semester, one should also be noted that occurred in April before Easter, when the maximum reached 25.7 °C on the 15th. The absolute minimum of the quarter (2.3 °C) was instead recorded on March 9 while The previous day recorded the lowest (9.2 °C). In terms of precipitation, there were only 10 days of rain during the season, with a cumulative buildup of at least 1 mm: less than half of what CLINO 1991-2020 forecast for the spring quarter (22.4).

42 days without water

Between winter and spring, there were 42 consecutive days without precipitation, followed by another 22 dry days after only two days of rain. The first storm of the year occurred in the late afternoon of April 1. Since most of the rains were of a thunderstorm nature, and therefore very local, there were significant differences between the amounts recorded in different regions of the city: the most remarkable data relate to Milan Bovisa, where the weather station measured 118 mm of precipitation, more than double compared to in the center of Milan. This data shows that the period of rainfall well below average that began last December is continuing. * With the end of 2020, the 30-year period 1991-2020 has become CLINO – the new NOrmal, the reference period used by the World Meteorological Organization to describe the climatic conditions of a particular place OMD Corporation – Milano Duomo Meteorological Observatory established in 2015, the institution strengthens It develops study and research programs in the field of applied meteorology and climatology, with special reference to the urban environment and all the activities that take place there: from urban planning to public health, from energy to the construction sector, from design to logistics and everything related to the sustainability of human activities and systems. It also carries out educational activities, raises awareness and publishes supported research topics and results, with the aim of promoting and making this heritage available, starting with its own library, which consists of more than 3000 titles including books, journals and publications. It has a national network of 50 high-quality urban weather stations. The data, surveys and observations obtained thanks to the network are used to conduct and promote studies of climate and meteorology in collaboration with institutional bodies and academic proceedings of national and international importance.