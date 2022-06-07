Sony Bend is working on a new open world IP with multiplayer, and here is the studio’s new logo – Nerd4.life

As promised boys Sony Bend Today they presented New studio logowhich you can admire in the image below, accompanied by a long post that traces the team’s history and reveals what the future holds, with the first details of the next PlayStation exclusive they’re working on, which will serve as Unpublished IP It takes place in an open world with a multiplayer mode.

As Kevin McAllister explained with a post on the PlayStation Blog, the new IP address “Includes multiplayer”, based on “Days Gone Open World Systems” and will be set in a whole new world.

“Today we are pleased to share with you a very small piece of news about one of our current projects. We’re currently working on a new IP that includes multiplayer and is based on Days Gone’s open world systems, but it brings you a whole new world that we’re happy to create for you. We can’t wait to tell you when the time is rightSony Bend Community Manager Kevin McAllister said in a post on the PlayStation Blog.



New Sony Bend logo

Looking carefully at the image posted on the PlayStation Blog, under the studio logo, you can see the wording “Standard Identity SystemWhich could be a clue to the new game or perhaps simply refer to the ‘modular’ nature of the logo, which as explained on the PlayStation Blog can take different forms depending on needs.

what is he talking about? To find out, we’ll just have to wait for the “good time,” which may coincide with the Summer Games Festival’s opening presentation on Thursday.