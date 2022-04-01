Jupiter in future exploration scenes: will leave in 2023 on an 8-year mission

Earth calls for Jupiter: 2023 will be the year you begin the mission with the giant of our solar system, Jupiter. It will take 8 years of travel to reach our neighbour.
How can you pass out? Three days Reach the moon from earth Am I an exaggerated time frame? So you don’t know what to visit Jupiterjuice probe It will take 8 long years. The departure date is set for next year, specifically Between April 5-25, 2023 By 2031. One year before leaving a mission more ambitious In the history of space exploration, which will allow the ESA spacecraft – the European Space Agency – to communicate with the giant of our solar system and tell us more about it.
With Jupiter There is also the purpose of a visit to GanymedeOne of the planet’s moons. The end goal is always the same: to fully understand whether the planets of our solar system are they are used to – while also taking care of their satellites. Explorer of the icy moons of Jupiter – Juice – he will be able to tell us, but not for eight years, too long.
Departure will be directly from the spaceport koro, in French Guiana (centered between Brazil and Suriname, in South America). The rocket will initially make some orbital rotations around Earth, then go straight to the buyer. Here are all the stages of the journey, from departure in 2023 to arrival in 2031:
- April 2023: Juice Release
- April 2023 – August 2024: First orbit around the Sun
- August 2024: A gravitational slingshot between the Moon and Earth (uses a planet’s gravity to change its course, thus reducing propellant consumption). It is the first time ever that the Earth-Moon system has been used: the moon first, then a day and a half after the Earth
- August 2024 – August 2025: Second orbit around the sun
- August 2025: Gravity Launcher with Venus
- August 2025 – September 2026: 3rd orbit around the sun
- September 2026: Gravity slingshot with Earth
- September 2026 – January 2029: 4th orbit around the sun
- January 2029: Gravity Slingshot with Earth
- January 2029 – July 2031: Journey to Jupiter
- July 2031: Arrive near Jupiter
- July 2031: Flight close to Ganymede (12 total)
- Second half 2031: its entry into the orbit of Jupiter and the first orbital turns
- 2031-2032: Tropical Phase of Energy Reduction
- July 2032: First flight over Europe (from 2)
- July 2032: Callisto’s second flight (from 21)
- July 2032 – December 2034: Orbital tilt phase and energy recovery
- December 2034: Enter Ganymede’s orbit
- 2035: Circular orbit around Ganymede to an altitude of 500 km
- End of 2035: Impact on Ganymede
Juice: A mission to tell us more about Jupiter and its moons
collect data, take pictures “Close Up” with a focus on Jupiter and beyond. Ganymede, Callisto ed Europe They will be among the protagonists of this journey, with the aim of answering the many questions that surround them. Is there an ocean of water in liquid form under the ice of Europe? Ganymede Really offers a magnetosphere? The juice will tell, with analysis of the surface, atmosphere and subsoil of celestial bodies.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
The DNA of the human genome was mapped without secrets – Biotech
Space, the ASI Lares 2 satellite towards Kourou for launch on the Vega C.
America’s return after nearly a year in space: Is it healthy?