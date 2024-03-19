JUAN JESUS ​​“Acerbe told me, go away you're just a nigger” – last hour

He added: “Acerbe told me to go away, black. You are just black.” After I protested in front of the referee, he admitted that he had made a mistake and apologized to me, and also added: “For me, Aswad, it is an insult like any other.” ” Juan Jesus' response to the Inter player, who said he did not utter racist statements, was harsh. “For me, the case was closed yesterday on the field with Acerbe's apology – the Napoli defender wrote on his personal page on Instagram – and frankly I would have preferred not to return to something despicable. Just like what I experienced. Today, however, I read statements from immature people that completely contradict reality.”





Juan Jesus wanted to tell his version of events, in light of the denials made by Francesco Acerbi upon his return to Milan today. The statements, according to the Napoli player, “are completely inconsistent with the reality of the facts, with what he himself said yesterday on the field and with the evidence also shown by the films and frank lips in which he asks me for forgiveness.”





Today he changed his story and claims there was no racial slur. I have something to add. #No to Racism”.

