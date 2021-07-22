Jobs, Poste Italiane selects counter operators all over Italy

The company is looking for qualified employees

There is time until July 31 to submit the application

Part-time permanent appointments are expected

A few more days after applying to work as a postman at Poste Italiane SpA, the company, with its 159-year history and network of more than 12,700 post offices, which employs 125,000 employees, published in the “Open Jobs” section of its site a job advertisement for counter operators.

The selected candidates will be appointed on an indefinite part time basis and will be assigned to different post offices across Italy based on specific business needs.

counter operator

The branch operator will mainly deal with the promotion and sale of corporate products and services (postal, financial and insurance), completion of related operational and administrative procedures and customer relationship management with the aim of building loyalty.

Requirements

The minimum requirements for participation in the selection will be in possession Five-year high school diploma with a minimum of 70/100 or 42/60. Other qualifications will also be considered, such as having a degree and/or a degree above the minimum requirement.

How to participate

To participate in the selection, simply connect to the Poste Italiane SpA website, enter the “Open Jobs” section available in the “Jobs” area, select the “Meter Operators” job advertisement and fill out the form provided by July 31, 2021.

The procedure will allow you, in addition to personal data, to indicate your professional experience and educational qualifications (they can be entered manually or imported directly from your LinkedIn profile), upload resumes and any certificates.

Willingness to travel throughout the national territory, mobility, fixed-term contracts and expression of one’s preference for another province in addition to the province of residence will also be required.

Submit your request