Taormina, Tonight at the Nations Prize 2021 until July 25: Guests and Program

deepen



5 Curiosities About Carolina Crescentini

Also this year, the Nations Prize (scheduled July 22-25 in the magnificent Old Theater of Taormina) will put environmental protection and conservation themes at the center of the scene, also supported by the Ocean Sea Foundation. “I am pleased to be back with a new edition, completely renewed, in addition to celebrating national and international actors, filmmakers motivated by social issues rooted in environmental sustainability, a great deal of space will also be provided for young translators of Italian cinema and entertainment. – Michel Curatullo, President of the Nations Prize announced. “It is important to foster young talent and reward them for their intuition, commitment and great entrepreneurial ability.”. As mentioned earlier, the number of winners will be very large: Vittorio Storaro will receive the Nations Prize for a career from End of the world now a The last emperor, does not require specific comments. Also among the winners of the 2021 edition are some of the most famous faces on TV in recent years, from Maggie Sevantos (Vis a Vis, The girls from the switchboard) E Mario de la Rosa from paper house. Also Carolina CrescentiniShe is one of the most famous Italian actresses, will be among the guests of the ceremony and will receive the Nations Award “for her ability to combine great professionalism and dedication to acting in her career.” Another international name, which will arrive in Taormina directly from the United States, will be Peter ChelsomBritish director, actor and screenwriter,Serendipity, Shall We Dance?, Hannah Montana) who will be awarded for his last movie protection.