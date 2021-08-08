Jerry Scotty’s birthday with a special gift: the Scicli . tree

Schickley – A special birthday to Jerry Scotty at Schickley. Yesterday the Mediaset host celebrated 65 years in an important restaurant in the Ragusa region, with his wife Gabriela and some friends who live in Scicli and who hosted him. On Saturday morning, the same friends took Jerry out into the countryside, above the Cava d’Alega, to a nursery of plants and centuries-old carob trees.

On a golf cart, the six of them patrol the arboretum and then select the tree to give to Jerry. An original and auspicious gift, destined to grow with the birthday boy.





65 And don’t you hear them: Will I be a little deaf? Thank you all for your good wishes and love, Happy Summer” wrote Jerry Scotty on his birthday. A seated Mediaset captain stands in the air in the relaxed atmosphere with sunglasses and a hat on his head. It’s in the countryside in Scicli.

Jerry Scotti was born in Camporinaldo, a small village of Miranolo Terme in the province of Pavia and just a few steps away from graduating in law, he left university to pursue a career in radio and television: in his curriculum he boasts of more than 8,000 episodes a day. Software on Mediaset Networks. He has been paired with Gabriella Perino and has a son Eduardo who last year made him his grandfather with the birth of Virginia. In February, the train conductor posted a photo on social media while pushing his wheelchair: “I haven’t greeted you in a while, I’m so busy…” he wrote proudly.