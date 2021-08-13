Jacobs will return to competition in 2022

AGI – Marcel Jacobs announced that he will return to competition in 2022. The Olympic champion was expected on August 21 in Eugene (Oregon) for the “Prefontaine Classic” stage of the Diamond League. and the knee cartilage problem The new Olympic champion of the 100m and 4×100 relay in Tokyo 2020 has to end the 2021 season prematurely.

The discontent, already reported by the sprinter in Japan after the relay, surfaced during his classic leg (light training) conducted yesterday afternoon at the Acacitosa track in Rome. Marcel Jacobs, the Italian record holder, is expected to return to competition with a 9″ 80 (trial time in the Games final), in 2022.

It remains to be seen of course whether the Brescia runner coached by Paolo Camusi will resume in indoor competitions – he is the European champion in the 60m – or give himself a longer break to focus on the outdoor season that will be tested. Highlight it.In mid-July 2022 with i Eugene World Championships in the United States.

Specifically in Oregon Town, Marcel Jacobs was supposed to take to the track on August 21 at the “Prefontaine Classic,” a stage of the prestigious Diamond League that is also associated with the technical sponsor.