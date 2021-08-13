Today partly cloudy, sunny and hot on the weekend »ILMETEO.it

Weather forecast for Friday, August 13, 2021 in Pescara. The general conditions of the overcast sky, the minimum temperature is 23 degrees Celsius and the maximum is 33 degrees Celsius.

Pescara weather forecast

Pescara, Friday 13 AugustDaytime with partly cloudy or foggy skies, minimum 23 °C, maximum 33 °C. In detail: clear and warm sky in the morning, partly cloudy sky in the afternoon, clear sky in the evening. The maximum temperature today will be 33 degrees Celsius at 3 pm, while the minimum at 6 am will be 23 degrees Celsius. The wind will be weak from the east in the morning with a strength of about 6 km / h, and in the afternoon it will be weak from the north-east east, its intensity is about 11 km / h, and weak from the southeast in the evening. The intensity is about 6 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a UV value of 7.8, which corresponds to 929 W/m2.

Saturday 14 August: A day characterized by wide warm sunshine, minimum temperature of 23°C and maximum of 33°C. In particular we will have sun and heat in the morning and afternoon, a little cloud in the evening. Tomorrow, the maximum temperature will be recorded at 3 pm and will be 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 23 degrees Celsius at 6 am. Winds will be weak in the morning from east-south-east at a strength of 6 km/h, moderate from the east in the afternoon, with a strength of 13 km/h, weak from the southeast in the evening, with a strength of 11 km/h. The highest solar energy intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a value of 8 UV rays, equivalent to 939 W/m2.

Sunday 15 August: The day is characterized by good and warm weather, the minimum temperature is 24 degrees Celsius, and the maximum is 34 degrees Celsius. In detail: bright sunshine and heat in the morning and afternoon, and no clouds in the evening. During the day, the maximum temperature is recorded at 3 pm and will be 34 ° C, and the minimum is 24 ° C at 6 am. The wind will be weak in the morning coming from the southeast with a strength of about 9 km / h. , in the afternoon, moderate strength comes from the east with a strength of about 16 km / h, weak from the south-southeast in the evening with a strength of 7 km / h and 12 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a UV value of 7.8, which corresponds to 926 W/m2.

Monday 16 AugustDaytime is characterized by liquid sunlight and heat, the minimum temperature is 24 degrees Celsius, and the maximum is 34 degrees Celsius. In particular, we will have plenty of sunshine and heat in the morning and afternoon, and no clouds in the evening. During the day, the maximum temperature will be recorded at 3 in the afternoon and will be 34 ° C, the minimum will be 24 ° C at 6 am, and the wind will be weak from the south in the morning with its intensity around 6 km / h, moderate. From the east in the afternoon with a force of about 13 km / h, and in the evening it is weak coming from the west with a strength of about 12 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a UV value of 7.8, which corresponds to 928 W/m2.

