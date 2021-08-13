GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas Remastered su Switch, PlayStation e Xbox? Kotaku Conference

Last Rumors about developing Remasters from old GTAs Find new and important confirmation from Kotaku. Even anonymous sources cited by Kotaku journalists, in fact, indicate that the project was actually started by Rockstar to develop updated versions of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas.

Inspired by Andy Robinson’s latest previews from VGC, the journalists of the popular video game magazine called them “The Most Trusted Sources Within Rockstar” To receive feedback on development leaks Transformers from GTA.

According to Kotaku’s “Deep Valleys”, big He was working on a reissue Grand Theft Auto IIIAnd GTA Vice City NS GTA San Andreas. The three popular GTA movies will appear in the open world Unreal Engine (Suppose UE4) It should suggest “A mixture of old and new graphics”. An anonymous source interviewed by Kotaku claims that he recently watched a great trailer for the three titles and found similarities to classic GTAs versions that were heavily modified by modders.

As it appeared, Remaster di GTA 3, Vice City e San Andreas They should boast an updated interface and gameplay facility that can be “As faithful as possible to the original GTA games of the PS2 era”. As for the list of platforms on which these titles should see a spotlight, Kotaku developments refer to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, presumably PS4 and Xbox One versions and in a backward compatible version on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.