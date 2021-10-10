October 10, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Starliner test launch for Boeing and NASA through 2022

Starliner test launch for Boeing and NASA through 2022

Karen Hines October 10, 2021 2 min read

Boeing may need to temporarily rename the Starliner to Factoryliner. NASA to announce The spacecraft won’t have a chance to launch until 2022 because the investigation into the problem that delayed the second experimental orbital flight mission (OFT-2) in August is still ongoing.

OFT-2 is an unmanned mission that will launch the Starliner to the International Space Station (ISS) using a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. The mission was scheduled to take place on August 3, but was postponed due to a problem with the Starliner propulsion system and the spacecraft was returned to the commercial crew and facility. Goods handling on August 13 to investigate the problem.

This investigation continued in the months following the last launch. “Boeing has identified the most likely cause with respect to oxidants and moisture reactions, and while some validation work is still ongoing, our confidence is high enough to initiate corrective and preventive actions” to allow future launches, NASA said. .

He also said that “further tests will be conducted on the spacecraft and its components in the coming weeks to explore the contributing factors and address the necessary system prior to flight,” but Starliner would not be able to launch immediately even if such tests were. he’s gonna be okay. NASA, Boeing, the United Launch Alliance and the Eastern Group have yet to define a new launch window.

“The team is currently working on opportunities in the first half of 2022,” NASA said, “pending hardware availability, rocket launches and space station availability.” This means that the delay of OFT-2 from its initial launch date on August 3 can be between 5-10 months, and this assumes that everything is going according to plan ahead.

See also  It is the highest quantity in the world

This wouldn’t be the first time. The Starliner was launched as part of the original orbital flight test in December 2019, but Space.com pointing to It had a lot of trouble, got stuck in the wrong orbit to meet the station and landed after orbiting the Earth alone for three days, so the mission didn’t work. A follow-up mission isn’t exactly a good start.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

In November, the forecast does not promise anything good. Updated trend »ILMETEO.it

October 10, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

NASA’s newest satellite monitors Earth

October 10, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

His body suffers greatly

October 9, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Poland in the streets in favor of the EU: 100,000 against the ruling of the Constitutional Court. The Prime Minister defends himself: “Europe does not impose its ideas”

October 10, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

USA, FBI arrests two spies: a nuclear engineer and his wife – foreign

October 10, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

General Strike October 11, 2021: Train, Bus and Metro Timetables

October 10, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Bottas won in Turkey, Verstappen regained the lead and ‘Checo’ on the podium

October 10, 2021 Lorelei Reese