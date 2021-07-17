Italy’s victory was celebrated all over Scotland

Scotland has only one chance left, and it is a last glimmer of hope in the downfall of its best enemy, England. Italy wasn’t alone on Sunday, July 11. Behind the blue team, it was all of the Scots and its 5 million inhabitants who cheered the decisive penalty miss by Bukayo Saka, who gave Antarctica the title.

This is how Saka was punished in Scotland #hhhhhhhhhh pic.twitter.com/nJuY79bnIO – Hovito (@holahovito34) July 11, 2021

But why was Scotland, despite being a neighbor to the north of England and a member of the same country, the United Kingdom, so happy about the plight of its English cousin? It’s just that this family, the Scots, hasn’t asked for it in a while. Family feuds are true for everyone, even for nations, and Scotland has long demonstrated its desire to secede from the United Kingdom and become independent. The sentiment bolstered by the UK’s decision to leave the European Union in June 2016 became a reality at the start of the year, on January 31, 2020.

So seeing his cousin win an international title for the first time in 55 years was an exaggeration for the Scots, who pinned their hopes on Roberto Mancini and his men. “Roberto saved us, you are our last hope” title NationalThe Italian coach, hero and symbol of Scottish independence in the 13th century, was pictured in a William Wallace suit, the day before the last Scottish national newspaper.

If Mel Gibson wore the costume of the Scottish legend in the movie brave In 1995 it was Nacionale patron Gianluigi Donnarumma who, this time as the Wallace of his era, honored the local hero by fending off the English attacks of generals Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

The front page of the national newspaper appeared on Saturday 10 July 2021, on the eve of the final match between Italy and England. (National)

Safe sport Honor, joy and comfort spread across Scotland’s roads from Glasgow to Edinburgh. Are we in Scotland or in Rome? Scottish National Party (SNP) member Tony Giuliano has tweeted in light of the intense celebrations unfolding in the country.

If the separation of Scotland and England did indeed take place from a mathematical point of view, whether the next referendum on independence would be valid or not. A vote that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government flatly rejected, believing that such consultations can only take place once in a generation.

In the 2014 referendum, 55% of voters rejected independence. However, the SNP believes that Brexit has changed the rules of the game, with 62% of Scots opposing it, and the British nation should now be able to join the European Union as an independent country. “There is simply no democratic justification for Boris Johnson, or anyone else, to try to prevent the Scottish people’s right to choose their own future.” This was stated by the leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon after the parliamentary elections. In Scotland, it is not the cup, but the freedom that “comes home”.