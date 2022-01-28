January 28, 2022

Inter, medical visits are good for Gosens: then he will be available for Inzaghi

Mirabelle Hunt

The German winger is recovering from the injury he treated at the beginning of the season and the results of the tests are positive

The official announcement came late yesterday afternoon: Robin Goossens is a new Inter player. The German winger leaves Atalanta and immediately arrives in Milan: a very valuable reinforcement for Simone Inzaghi, who can now count on a luxurious replacement on the left wing (pending the German’s full recovery), and it is likely that we will find a ready-made Bericic heir at home.

The best news, like Corriere dello SportRegarding the player’s physical condition:The best news of the day was the response from the medical tests. Inter, in fact, wanted to check the condition of Josens’ right hamstring, given that after a rupture, he was treated last September 29 against the Young Boys and a subsequent setback in November, they are no longer on the field. Well, based on the investigations, the pest is being reabsorbed in the right way and faster than expected, so much so that within twenty days the Germans will be completely available to me“.

Jan 28 2022

