Italy closes third place in the medals table

Swimming, European Championships Budapest 2021: Italy closes third in the medal table

Gregorio Paltrinieri – Image of Sportface

Italy concludes the European Championship in Budapest 2021 in third place. A triumphant flight of the Azores, who approached Russia and Great Britain 10 gold, 14 silver, and 20 bronze Between open water, pool, swimming, art and diving. The Russians actually won 20 gold, 9 silver, and 13 bronze medals, while the British overtook us in the final two rounds with 12 gold, 13 silver and 7 bronze medals. L ‘Italy However, it takes away the nation’s satisfaction with More medals: 44 versus 42 in Russia and 32 in the UK.

Race results by race

Full medals

Italy also won the pool rankings With a total of 951 points (5 gold, 9 silvers and 13 bronze), ahead of Great Britain (869) and Russia (786). A continental review gives confidence to the Azzurrians in light of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with an impressive mix of always-competing veterans (Federica Pellegrini above all, but also Gregorio Paltrenieri who made a leap in quality also in the box) and young people in the spotlight, among them. The names of Benedetta Pilato and Chiara Bellacani.