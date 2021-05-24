Samantha Cristoforetti and the Girls Who Dreamed of Career Space

The future of women in space. If not here, then where? If not now, when? Eyes seem to be saying this Samantha CristoforettiThe Italian astronaut who will return to space for the second time next year after his first “Futura” mission in 2014-15, during which he spent 200 days in orbit, carrying out scientific research and operational activities on the International Space Station as a flight. Engineer for Mission 42/43. Details of his flight, which will likely take place in the spring of 2022 aboard a rocket developed by SpaceX and no longer the Russian Soyuz spacecraft, are not yet known, but one thing is certain: we. This time Astrosamantha will return to space as a new mom. In 2016, the engineer became the mother of Kelsey Amal, who dedicated the book to her Diary of a Trainee AstronautAn open tale of all the years of passion, study and dedication that propelled her to fulfill her dream on board the space station.

Samantha Cristoforetti will be back in space as a new mom. Pierre Marco TacaGetty Images

Besides the curiosity to see what has changed out there in space, there is also the concern of leaving her daughter alone for the first time for several months. “And for this, I must admit that I am less anxious, but now it is no longer just my adventure but an adventure for the whole family,” she confessed Republic The astronaut, who contemplates the sacrifices he had to face to prove to the world that he can live up to his infinite dream. A few days after the call from the European Space Agency was closed, Which will choose from 4 to 6 owners and 10 to 20 reservists from 25 member states in light of the new missions in space, Samantha Cristoforetti makes a special appeal to today’s young girlsThose who wish to follow his path so as not to give up in the face of the first obstacles and not to “tell themselves no”. The astronaut explained, “Let’s hope this is the right opportunity. Now I’m the only one, and after all in my choice, in 2019 the candidates were a fraction, about 15%.” “Now it’s different. The important thing is not to say no to yourself. Unfortunately, this often happens to women, who say to themselves, ‘I’m not good enough, they’ll never catch me. But that’s not right. Look at me,'” Cristoforetti concluded, encouraging Ambitious young astronauts on the road to Dreams, the hardest and most exciting path of all.

