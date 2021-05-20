Italiana Stock Exchange, Commentary on Today’s Session (20 May 2021)

Telecom Italia TIM on the swing, after publishing the quarterly report. At MidCap, the rise of Maire Tecnimont is highlighted. Bitcoin volatility remains high

The main indexes of the Italian Stock Exchange and the record of the main European financial markets Fractional progression.

At 10.40 FTSEMib He got 0.04% compared to 24,496 points, while he got FTSE Italia All Share It rose 0.08%. Plus sign for file Medium hat from FTSE Italia (+ 0.28%) and FTSE Italia star (+ 0,43%).

The Bitcoin It fluctuates around 40,000 dollars (about 32,500 euros), but volatility in the main cryptocurrency is still high.

He. She Btp-Bund Spread Still more than 120 pips.

L ‘euro It has fallen below $ 1.22.

Telecom Italia TIM It yields 0.74% to 0.4314 €. The phone giant released financial data for the first quarter of 2021, a period that closed as revenue and Ebitda declined, but above analysts’ consensus. Debt has fallen sharply. Telecom Italia TIM senior management confirmed the 2021 financial projections, issued on the occasion of the presentation of the three-year industrial plan 2021/2023.

In the swing I am Banking sector securities.

UniCredit It turns red and loses 0.49% to € 10.152.

Worse performance for BancoBPM (-1.52% to 2.719 €) to get Mediobanca (-1,51% € 9,534).

In MidCap, Rise Mayor of Technimont (+ 2,32% a 2,91 Euro). The company announced that its subsidiary NextChem has signed an agreement with MYTILINEOS ‘renewable energy and storage development business unit, with the aim of studying the feasibility of a green hydrogen production plant in Italy.



