The Blinken-Lavrov meeting and the first attempts to dissolve between the United States and Russia

AGI – This took place on Thursday in Reykjavk as part of the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting, First Bilateral Summit Between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The meeting is expected to ease tensions between the two countries and a meeting between US and Russian Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin is scheduled for a few weeks. Both leaders, According to reports in the Russian press, they may meet in Switzerland.

Plinken’s levels

Blinken warned Moscow: “If Russia acts aggressively against the United States and its allies and allies, Washington will respond.” “Despite their differences, the United States” wants a stable and predictable relationship with Russia, “he added.

The White House spokesman finally expressed his “deep concern” over the military presence in Ukraine. During a two-hour meeting with Lavrov, he expressed the same concern about Alexei Navalny’s health conditions and the repression of opposition movements.

Lavrov’s words

According to the foreign minister, Russia and the United States “have great differences in assessing the international situation” but Moscow is “ready to discuss all issues” at the table. “The discussion is honest and based on mutual respect.” Said.

According to Lavrov, Russia is ready to discuss with the United States “problems that have not been resolved by the previous administration. We must cooperate in areas where our interests are compatible.”

In general, Moscow called the conversation with Anthony Blingen “constructive”, the first meeting since Joe Biden was elected to the White House. Russia and the United States continue to acknowledge the need to put an end to the unhealthy climate between the two countries in recent years. Lavrov also expressed bipartisan dissatisfaction with the mutual expulsions of diplomats, a chain reaction that did not apply to anyone.