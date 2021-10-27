Italian Super Cup, here is the date and place. Juventus does not slip

Super Cup and calendar, point: Juventus – Napoli does not slip

In the last few hours there has been a lot of discussion about the possibility of playing the Super Cup on January 5th. Such a choice It could have led to the postponement of the Juventus-Napoli match (Scheduled for January 6) to be restored in the following weeks. Thus, the current leaders were able to recover from the big match in the first court Players participating in the African Nations Cup (From January 9 to February 6).

It would not be so, however, January 12 window selection. Any league match must be moved Juventus-Napoli will therefore remain on the January 6 schedule, when Spalletti will likely have to dispense with Osimene, Koulibaly and Anguisea. That week, the Coppa Italia round of 16 program is scheduled to start, but it will be enough to schedule Inter and Juventus matches in another slot.