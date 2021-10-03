Italian School at Expo 2020 Dubai. Campania is one of the heroes of the country system

Expo 2020 Dubai, UAE, commonly known as Expo 2020, was supposed to take place from October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. The Covid19 pandemic forced the event to be postponed. An estimated 25 million visitors. The main theme of the exhibition is Minds Creating the Future. The exhibition coincides with the country’s golden jubilee, the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates. On 1 October this year, one year after the scheduled start date, by the Ministry of Education and the Italian Commissioner for Expo Dubai 2020 ?? Expo 2020 Dubai??: The school’s first innovative educational initiative has been organized. # Police 26?? , in parallel with the themes of the 26th Conference of the Parties (Cop26), as part of Climate and Biodiversity Week. The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, is the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference. It will take place from 31 October to 12 November 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland, under the Presidency of the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom and Italy have committed to placing climate change and biodiversity loss at the center of the multilateral agendas for 2021, which includes the Presidencies of the Group of Seven, the Group of Twenty and the twenty-sixth Conference of the Parties. For another 8 weeks, until March 2022, Dubai, Italy and our schools will be present and will guide with the Ministry of Education in unveiling the events of Expo 2020 and presenting international workshops based on the use of teaching methodologies. During the Expo Week for Climate and Biodiversity, 40 high school students from Italy, England and 15 other nationalities will participate? School situation?? , a laboratory where discussions between teams and mock discussions of organizations will take place and possible solutions to the climate change problem proposed by young people will be presented. Last year, after the success of Space Week in early October, Italy took the lead in a global digital event organized by Expo 2020 Dubai: Do ?? Climate and Biodiversity Week?? he is.

This event was scheduled to take place on October 19, 2020 and was dedicated to the issues of biodiversity conservation and climate change, as well as their significant impacts on everyday life. It was a digital event. Participation was possible through the Expo 2020 Dubai YouTube channel, which brought together global experts and anticipated initiatives from more than 190 national pavilions during the thematic week dedicated to the World Expo that began on October 1, 2021.

Patrizio Bianchi, Minister of Education, attended the opening ceremony of the Italian Pavilion, with a video message, to the Italian Commissioner for Expo 2020 Dubai, Paolo Glicenti, and the British Commissioner, Laura Faulkner (who chairs COP26), thanks. Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Youth Policy, United Arab Emirates. The Minister also directed his greetings to the students who participate in the implementation of activities next to their schools:?? Minister Bianchi said that the real challenge today is to reach a global agreement? Education, which is the basis of a sustainable economy??? The Italian Pavilion project was signed by Carlo Rati, Italo Rota, Matteo Gatto and F&M Ingeneria. It is an architecture designed for creativity, innovation and beauty that brings people together. According to Paolo Glichente ?? A project by Ratti, Rota, Gatto and F&M, Italian Commissioner General for Expo 2020 Dubai, ?? It allows us to create a space that is not just a gallery, but also represents the best of Italian creativity, giving visitors an unforgettable experience, and showing the world the interdisciplinary skills, talents and prowess that leads to new training opportunities. They became promoters.

The Italian Pavilion was born with the contribution of partner companies – large, medium and small – called to offer the best building, production, artistic and landscaping components, able to showcase today’s most innovative skills, in a circular economy operating in the field of sustainability. The Digital Architecture Expo 2020 Italy in Dubai, Italy / UAE is present in the following bilateral areas of interest: nautical, building, furniture and lighting. cultural institutions (live entertainment, visual arts, film, publishing, music, print, software, video games); creative industries (fashion design, fashion, food and wine); artistic historical heritage (museums, libraries, archives, antiquities, archaeological areas); Creativity-oriented companies (craft, innovative creativity, online marketing, creative business, material design, food design); Health and cosmetics. Industrial design (product design, systems design, 3D modeling, prototyping and engineering); Interior design (architecture, living environment); Design studio (designing learning experiences, designing organizational and workspace models, Internet of Things); Information and communication design (devices, channels, languages). The Italian School in Dubai in the first educational initiative: Isis without Melanie?? Lauda Emma Business Raffiti Andrea Ling Liceu. Britney?? Campobasso Spina Chiara; Pozzuto Giuseppe Pio Scientific High School Benedetti Tomassio ?? Venice Grabelli Gaia; Rosy Petro Palumbo High School?? Toast Cali Scarsoni Giulia. Sarli Valentino Nass Boarding School. Paolo Diacono – Cividale del Friuli IUSSA Chiara; Claphora Fabio. And?? Italy’s strategic location at Expo 2020 Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Italian pavilions located in thematic areas?? Coincidence ?? And ?? More?? It is also strategically located in the Expo 2020 Dubai site from the point of view of visitor flow. The Italian pavilion is expected to attract more than 28,000 visitors per day, more than half a million visitors in the six months following the event. The proximity to the park, in addition to being a strong advantage in terms of attractions, also ensures an excellent view of the pavilion, as there are no structures that obstruct the front and side views. The Italy Pavilion is located near India, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Japan and the United States. Fifteen Italian regions, referring to the window of Expo 2020 Dubai, have joined the Italian Pavilion project at Expo Dubai, an unprecedented presence of our country in a world exhibition. They are the protagonists of dozens of events during the semester that begins October 1 and a day with Oscar-winning films on the runway.

The story produced by director Gabriel Salvatores with the participating regions already presents a series of visual and impressive material, which appears in two distinct sections: Belvedere, the most advanced Italian scene in 3-minute films; With 360 degree projections. What 3 regional landscapes will be represented (natural, man-made, urban); A black and white study, displayed on a screen of 100 square meters and with 3 different axes for the visitor, able to show the best skills and excellence in the fields. The area also provides space for “short stories”: a temporary exhibition in which pictures and objects do not move but are arranged inside display boxes, telling visitors a story of wisdom and mastery. condition?? Campania will be one of the champions of the state system at the Dubai World Fair, a global exhibition of innovative ideas, projects and models.

With these words, President Vincenzo De Luca refers to the axes and methods of sharing the regional presence in the Italian Pavilion for the Expo Dubai. Campania at Expo 2020 Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is among the champions of the state system. This is how the Governor of the Campania region explains the existence of our region in Dubai: ?? “We will be present with the initiative through institutional moments and cultural workshops for two weeks, one in December 2021 and the other in February 2022, tourism and heritage will be their cultural, research, innovative and business theme,” De Luca said. The President revealed the filming themes created by Academy Award-winning director Gabriel Salvatore and his crew in the knowledge sections of the Belvedere and the Italian Pavilion: ?? Theatre, San Carlo, Ravello, the Amalfi Coast and Pompeii will find space on the Via del Belvedere. par excellence in Campania that combines tradition, innovation, artistic cradle of Naples, Gragnano pasta and food ?? space?? Italian no how?? section will be included.

