October 23, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“They let me get off the train because the green lane is over.”

“They let me get off the train because the green lane is over.”

Lorelei Reese October 23, 2021 1 min read

The observer abides by the rules but attacks: “shame”.

Traveling from Milan to Rome, Martini boarded the train when her permit was no longer valid for a few hours. “But it is worth the day, not the time,” she justified with the train conductor who instead explained to her that she should have renewed her green card before boarding the plane. “He had time,” he says. In Bologna, she is forced to disembark from Frecciarossa, as required by safety regulations, but she does not disembark and confirms on Instagram her point of view.

“Anyway, Trenitalia made me get off Fruccia Rossa, the last train of the day to get back to Rome from Milan, because the 4 hour Grené pass had come to an end (I didn’t realize it) leaving me alone in Bologna at night. That is because they do it.” For our own good,” Daniela wrote as she posted the video of the dispute with the controllers. Followers are divided: some support it, but many point out how safety rules apply to everyone and should be respected.

You may also be interested in:

See also  You can buy NFTs!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Harrison Ford goes to Mondello and loses his credit card, the citizen finds it and takes it to the police

October 22, 2021 Lorelei Reese
8 min read

Circolo degli Esteri celebrates his 85th birthday in Rome

October 22, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Was Mirjana Trevisan having an affair before entering Casa del GF?

October 21, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

France, a drone kills sheep and the shepherd destroys them: on trial

October 23, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Open arms test, all texts agreed: Richard Carey will also testify

October 23, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Transition 4.0, MISE models for online investment data communication

October 23, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

“They let me get off the train because the green lane is over.”

October 23, 2021 Lorelei Reese