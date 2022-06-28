June 28, 2022

"I'm excited, I will do everything in my power to get back into the competition"

Mirabelle Hunt June 28, 2022 2 min read

Marc Marquez – Photo Box Repsol

“I have received many messages of encouragement from fans, a gesture that I really appreciate in times like this. The idea that I will have another surgery has been around since September last year. We checked my arm periodically for fracture progression after the third surgery. Only people closest to me know The situation I was facing. The defining moment came around the French Grand Prix, when I backed a new Tac and we decided to have another operation. The surgery in the US surprised me a lot, for how they plan the pre- and post-operative period. The postoperative period was very rapid; I got out of the hospital very early so I could go home. On the other hand, the setting was carefully planned and everything was done well in advance. I’m excited, the sensations are good and I’m excited to start recovering. I will do everything in my power to get back into the competition and have a good time together. I promise you. These are the words Marc Marquez, who made a point about his special status to his supporters; The formidable Spanish driver wrote a short report, which he published for the benefit of fans MotoGPpromising to return to his best and guarantee feelings for his fans.

