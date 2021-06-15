It will connect a submarine cable between Europe and Brazil: it will transmit web data

The 6,000 km submarine cable that connects Brazil and Portugal (and thus Europe) is called EllaLink. Completing the project is a step forward in the European Union’s strategy designed to give the Old Continent greater control over global internet traffic. The EllaLink connection, he said, “will be secure and fast, and if we’re serious about making this a digital contract, that’s exactly the kind of project we should invest in.” Becca Lundmark, managing director of Nokia, one of the partner companies of the project that began in 2015 and opened earlier this month.

Data Monitoring and the Denmark Case

The flare-up of the submarine’s communication between the two oceans came in conjunction with a debate over who actually controls the cables that transmit data from one continent to another. Recently, it became newsletter The public domain is that US intelligence services, with the permission of Denmark, had access to data passing through large cables, including communications from key European political leaders.

strategic business

The importance of the topic is destined to grow. In fact, undersea networks handle most of the world’s data traffic and have become essential to ensure the smooth functioning of platforms for web services and users. Web experts, ranging from Americans to Google and Facebook, have invested billions of dollars in increasing data transmission capacity, and according to international reports, China is also building its own network.

The reasons that led MEPs to demand additional IT security requirements for operators controlling these infrastructures are to avoid illegal eavesdropping and network sabotage by states interested in interfering in the affairs of European states. Finally, the EU’s digital agenda includes a strategy for controlling networks that will also be acquired with the support of the only European producer of large-scale technology: the Finnish telecom giant Nokia, which was actually involved in the development of the connection between Brazil. and the European Union.