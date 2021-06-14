June 14, 2021

Vivendi, the U.S. third-tier fund, has a "significant" stake

(Reuters) – Third Point, owned by billionaire hedge manager Daniel Loeb, has a significant stake in Vivendi and has been investing in a French media company for some time.

This was stated by a source who is well acquainted with the shares of the company.

“The company has not yet found evidence for a stake,” a Vivendi spokesman said in a statement.

Vivendi, owned by French President Vincent Pollor, last month outlined plans to list Universal Music Group, the company’s flagship and the world’s largest recording ensemble, by September 27. Partners.

The company also announced that it could sell an additional 10% of Universal to a US investor as part of the transaction.

But operator fund Bluebell Capital Partners and Artisan Partners Investment Fund have raised doubts about the spin-off, saying the deal is unfavorable to some investors.

(Michela Pierceimoni in the editorial office in Gdalansk, Maria Pia in Milan at the editorial office in Quaclia, [email protected], +48 587696616)

