It appears that a phenomenon that will disturb the climate of WINTER 2021-22 “ILMETEO.it

Latest weather: a phenomenon appears that will disturb the winter climate 2021-22

Winter 2021/2022: La Niña can affect the cold seasonlast minute: A curious person appeared again weather phenomenon maybe Climate change throughout winter 2021/202, With Significant effects also on Italy.

So let’s take the point to understand What is it, analyze every detail and draw a The general trend of precipitation and temperature.

What is about to begin can be a very special winter alternately between wet stages (not too cold) with turbulence descending from the Atlantic and much longer periods Cold Due to the arrival of air masses from the North Pole.

The it causes Of these anomalies can be found far from the ancient continent and more precisely in the regionThe Pacific Ocean. In fact, the existence of girl.

This particular phenomenon mainly refers to a cooling down Pacific surface water temperature Central and Eastern which frequently affect the climate of our planet, with different repercussions also in Europe and Italy. As we can see in the map below, the last reading of the surface temperature of the Pacific Ocean (September 2021) indicated this. about 0.5°C lower Compared to the average and in the coming months, the trend should be for Further decrease (-1.2 °C).

It is reasonable to The presence of La Niña can increase the entry of several disorders in a It hails from the Atlantic Ocean Which would not find any obstacle from the high pressure that might instead turn to North Africa. The first part of winter, if confirmed, will be somewhat rainy in the central and northern European sector, with implications also for Italy. With the risk of waves of bad weather not to be underestimatedAnd A bit like what happened in the last few weeks.

Be careful though girl It can also disturb the behavior of the Polar Vortex. The latter is configured as a vast area of ​​low pressure centered almost always (from September to May) above North Pole And everything is closed cold air Which is constantly produced on the arctic ice sheet and which finds its outlet through the centers of depression oriented south, and then up to the Mediterranean (and of course also in Italy), causing bad weather and a sharp drop in temperatures within a few days.

especially between January and February The real ones should not be excluded icy raids As it actually happened in December 2020, in March 2018 and in February 2012, just to mention the last ones with snow falling in the major cities and even the coasts.

