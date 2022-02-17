What will happen from January 1, 2023

As of December 31, quota 102 will not be renewed. The reform of the pension system will lead to the emergence of a new “system” of leaving work by overriding the Fornero law. The government proposes a small penalty, Small denomination on the check In exchange for a discount on retirement age. But trade unions are a good place right now. For a year, the social partners put their demands in pen and paper: they want to extend the flexibility from the age of 62 or with 41 contributions regardless of age, allowing workers to choose when to retire without fines for those who started paying before 1996. Among the hypotheses there is also an adjustment mechanism Adaptation to life expectancy. CGIL, CISL and UIL focus on the most favorable structural conditions for reaching retirement for the most vulnerable groups, eg usurers who fall within the social monkey, which can be expanded, become almost structural. The indiscretion really leads to reform with the “64 years” at the center. But let’s go in order.

Pension reform: from the three-day plan to the purely subscription plan

On the other side is the Tridic plane. The president of INPS, Pasquale Tridico, periodically re-launches the proposal to pay only the contribution portion of the allowance accumulated up to that point to those who leave work at age 64, and then pay the stipend portion of the pension once they reach 67 years of age (the age requirement set by Fornero). The strong point of this plan is the sustainability of state coffers. According to Tredeco, this type of loan will cost €400 million annually. Much lower cost, for example, than the “41 stake” of 10 billion. On a general level, the Tridico quota plan introduces the principle of equity in which there can be convergence, precisely because it does not provide for penalties once the age of 67 is reached, but a reduction for only the first 2-3 years of retirement.

The line taken by the Draghi government seems even more punishing, if you look at the check. The proposal on the table to retire 67 years ago from Fornero only with subscription check recalculation, with exit windows from 64 years with at least 20 contributions, does not like unions and various observers and experts because the transaction is likely to equal 30% discount (with women’s option today as is today). Sure, the check cut may vary based on previous years, but the road is uphill.

The first draft of the pension reform

If agreement is reached in a few weeks, so that the first draft of the pension reform is written in time for April, the first step towards the new budget law, the government can decide to cut the share. 2.8 times the minimum allowance (1,440 euros) for contributing workers who intend to leave before old age, extending the rule to also those who benefit from this combination. But in this case, we should also consider the guarantee pension for those who are 67 years old who will not receive a treatment equal to at least 1.5 times the minimum (770 euros). And those who leave their jobs at age 64 will receive a reduction in light allowance, at most 3 percent for each year in advance. maybe less.

UIL Secretary Pierpaolo Bombardieri appreciates the executive branch’s openness to outgoing flexibility, but cautions, speaking with Journalism, that “assuming a transition to a full contributions system would be an additional penalty for those who would have to retire and another adjustment to vested rights. I would note that the average exit in Europe is 63, and I think Italy should take sides.” The concern is the risk of cutting 30% off the check. “Doing the math with the contribution system lowers the check, obviously. Nobody is thinking of going back to the wage system, but we have a transition period where there is now a low percentage of workers with a mixed system. Now the rules mean changing the cards on the table.”

Probability 41 will remain on the table until the end

“The government’s openness to providing mechanisms that encourage flexibility outside the world of work goes in the direction that CWU wants, but we are not in favor of a full contribution recalculation. The 102nd quota, currently in effect, will expire at the end of the year and, in the absence of a pension reform, Starting in 2023, the Fornero law will come into force, which provides for retirement at the age of 67.” Paolo Capone, Secretary-General of the General Trade Union, assesses the situation with a note on the debate on pension reform. “As INPS data shows, the system is currently sustainable with €1.1 billion saved in social security checks in 2020 due to the increase in deaths due to the pandemic. The climate of uncertainty continues to feed workers’ fears about their future. As a feuding union, we are asking the government to speed up In pension reform and expanding the discussion table to include all social partners.At the same time – specifying – we strongly oppose the gradual return of the Fornero law and believe that the best solution remains the 41 quota, which provides for 41 years of contributions regardless of working age. Therefore it is necessary to protect Acquired rights for workers, while ensuring the turnover of generations and the entry of young people into the world of work.”

To get a more reliable picture of pension reform, it will be necessary to wait until next week, when, most likely, there will be the first policy review between the government and union leaders. “It is important for the government to realize that the age flexibility to reach retirement must be introduced. But UIL errs in the idea of ​​linking this flexibility to a recalculation of contributions, which would be another punishment for workers.” This is how Confederate Secretary Domenico Prueti summarizes the outcome of the technical discussion on pensions taking place with the government in the Ministry of Labour.

“In Italy, for 10 years, people retired at 67, while in Europe the average now is only 63. Thus, the main idea is to reset the retirement age to what is happening in Europe. And also to follow a heavy path and exhausting work by removing all official restrictions that prevented workers from being able to use these tools,” he explains, emphasizing the union’s position. “An answer must be provided to premature workers by demonstrating that 41 years of contributions are sufficient for retirement regardless of age,” he says again, and this is required in the contributory system “income thresholds that are imposed on those who have fewer jobs or are no longer retiring. “

Retired at 64

Flexibility in directing, writing today in 24 single substrate, can be linked to Quota 102, which the Draghi government has only projected for this year, with the kind of bridge on which the minimum age of 64 moves (in a combination through December with at least 38 years due in payments), which Mef technicians have been looking for for some time. However, the mechanism that will have to be triggered to calculate the allowance remains to be calculated.

Therefore, it is possible to exit from the age of 64, and with at least 20 years of contributions, the transaction is calculated as the total contribution. But there will remain only one real difference between the mass of fully-fledged shareholders and that of the “mixed” system, which according to the latest observation will see no more than 192 thousand wage workers in business: the minimum monthly amount for treatment will be reduced to 2, 5 times The “minimum” (social allowance) compared to the 2.8 times currently offered to those who have entered the world of work since 1996. To consider the combination 64 + 38 (ie quota 102) A also viable path to the future is the head of Social Security Pathways, Alberto Brambilla, as long as The association with life expectancy and the transition to contributing only is to be expected.