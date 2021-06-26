June 26, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Is the US space force ready to militarize the moon and space?

Is the US space force ready to militarize the moon and space?

Noah French June 26, 2021 1 min read

The U.S. Air Force, commonly known as the Air Force, is one of the U.S. Armed Forces responsible for all space and cyberspace operations, and was recently created. What service can this serve? Conducting “off-earth” operations, The moon and the surrounding space.

According to a new report by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), The military must expand its reach beyond Earth, As government and private space programs continue to grow. AFRL, in fact, is not new to these ideas, and has for some time already supported the idea of ​​expanding the United States into military research and technology projects in Cislunar space.

The new report describes a new scenario, Predicting the future when the moon will become a field for military operations, Especially satellite missions are more common. The latter situation, in fact, seems to be greater than ever, because in many countries in the future (United States, Europe e China) Plan to create colonies on our satellite.

As trade expands to and from the moon, it is important that we understand and address these unique challenges so that space can provide awareness and protection.Col. Eric Felt of the Air Force Directorate (SVD) and Air Force said in a recent report.

READ  Law against transgender people: Arkansas governor veto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Venezuela: EU, US, Canada open to lifting sanctions – world

June 26, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Samsung Biologics Offers Top Contract Manufacturing Organization Services to the World

June 26, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Richard Branson has authorized the Virgin Galactic US government to take off into space

June 26, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Is the US space force ready to militarize the moon and space?

June 26, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Quota pension 41 and exit from work at 62 (farewell ladder). So

June 26, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“I was told I stabbed a colleague in the back, but the truth is different”

June 26, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“Degree in medicine in Treviso, refusal announced”

June 26, 2021 Karen Hines