Is the US space force ready to militarize the moon and space?

The U.S. Air Force, commonly known as the Air Force, is one of the U.S. Armed Forces responsible for all space and cyberspace operations, and was recently created. What service can this serve? Conducting “off-earth” operations, The moon and the surrounding space.

According to a new report by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), The military must expand its reach beyond Earth, As government and private space programs continue to grow. AFRL, in fact, is not new to these ideas, and has for some time already supported the idea of ​​expanding the United States into military research and technology projects in Cislunar space.

The new report describes a new scenario, Predicting the future when the moon will become a field for military operations, Especially satellite missions are more common. The latter situation, in fact, seems to be greater than ever, because in many countries in the future (United States, Europe e China) Plan to create colonies on our satellite.

“As trade expands to and from the moon, it is important that we understand and address these unique challenges so that space can provide awareness and protection.Col. Eric Felt of the Air Force Directorate (SVD) and Air Force said in a recent report.